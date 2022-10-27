Mark Ruffalo shares BTS pics of ‘She-Hulk’ for throwback Thursday

Celebs are just like us. They post old photos on social media for #TBT. Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to post fun, behind the scenes photos of his time filming the new series She-Hulk.

In his Tweet Ruffalo wrote: “I had a blast making #SheHulk with this incredibly talented cast and crew! As you can see, there was never a dull day on set. #TBT” The pictures give some insight into how the green superheroes are created for the series. Both Mark and Tatiana Maslany had dots on their faces and a blue screen can be seen in the background.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered on Disney+ on August 18, 2022. It tells the story of Jennifer Walters, a lawyer, who just so happens to be the cousin of Bruce Banner also known as the Hulk. When the cousins get into a car accident some of Bruce’s blood infects Jennifer turning her into a hulk as well. She makes the best of the situation by going to work for Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway and taking on clients who are superhuman. Even though Jennifer now has the ability to turn into a 6-foot-7-inch green superhero, she still has to navigate being a single woman in her 30s.

The first season lasted nine episodes. Reviews were a mixed bag. Joelle Monique of The Wrap called it a “delightful break from the cutesy family fun and intense heroic introspection of the previous five Marvel live-action series to hit the platform.” While Caroline Framke of Variety thought it was only “charming enough.” She goes on to say: “She-Hulk also represents an unsteady balancing act that needs more time than it likely has to settle into its own groove.”

Framke might be correct because so far a second season has not yet been announced for the series. Time will tell if audiences can expect any more from this green lady.