Marvel Cinematic Universe fans discuss the best moment so far

With 28 feature films, several Netflix series, a plethora of Disney Plus originals, and seemingly never-ending news, there’s a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe for fans to digest. But what is the greatest moment in the franchise’s history?

With a new film or television series on the verge of release every month, there’s always potential for new iconic moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But fans are still trying to get to a consensus on the greatest moment yet, and there’s plenty of iconic scenes being discussed.

On /r/MarvelStudios, the discussion was kicked-off with a call-to-arms, with Captain America lifting Mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame the peak for the original poster.

While fans always love the big, grand moments in these films, a lot of love went for the small details and lines. Wasp and Ant-Man’s ongoing gag about Captain America’s nickname in particular got some attention.

The ongoing mystery of how exactly Thor’s hammer works anyway is always in contention, and a very tongue-in-cheek line from the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron has gotten appreciation.

Thor’s stunning entrance in Avengers: Infinity War, accompanied by Rocket and Groot, was top of the pops for many, especially when you consider that the other Avengers likely thought he was dead or missing entirely.

Unsurprisingly, Iron Man’s sacrifice play at the climax of Endgame is hard to top. The culmination of many years of storytelling and character development embodied by the man who started it all.

More iconic moments could be on their way, with Thor: Love and Thunder due in cinemas July 8.