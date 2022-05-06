Marvel fan briefs friend on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in one text

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness out in theaters, one will need to know how the multiversal chaos was triggered in the first place and that means binging Spider-Man: No Way Home. But is watching the over two-hour-long film really necessary to catch up with the events in the new Doctor Strange film? Apparently not as a Redditor has condensed the convoluted plot of the film into a hilarious summary made of just three lines.

Reddit user u/IanBH posted a screenshot of their conversation with their friend in r/marvelstudios. IanBH shared that they had invited their friend to watch the new Doctor Strange film with them. But unfortunately, their friend isn’t caught up with all the Marvel films, especially Spider-Man: No Way Home whose storyline is important to understand the story of Doctor Strange 2. So, IanBH proceeded to explain the film to their friend by summarizing its plot in a small chat-like message.

Dr. Strange: “Don’t make me do spells”

Spiderman: “Do spells plz”

Dr. Strange: “Ok. Ah fuck, multiverse exist now”

His friend later asked IanBM to post his summary on Reddit to see if it was accurate enough for him to watch the film.

Fellow Redditors were majorly in favor of the crisp summary. Some said it was “more than enough” while others reminded that the Redditor’s friend needs a recap of the events in the Disney Plus series Loki and WandaVision as well to understand the new MCU film.

The conversation in the thread also kickstarted another debate around a supposed conspiracy — that Disney is deliberately creating the MCU in ways that are forcing its fans to binge-watch all the past films to fully understand what’s happening in their latest film instalments. Not only that, some just realized that they might have to watch other Marvel films that were initially not part of the MCU to catch up.

It is safe to say that most Redditors agree that to completely catch up with the complex plot of Doctor Strange 2, you need to watch all the past Marvel films, including the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield starrer Spider-Man films

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the sequel to the 2016’s Doctor Strange film and takes up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Disney Plus series WandaVision. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as the Marvel superhero, Doctor Strange, along with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and the MCU debut of Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now.