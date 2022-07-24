Marvel fans are thrilled (and thirsty) for the MCU’s Namor

After eight decades, Namor has arrived on the big screen, and he is ready to wage war in Wakanda Forever.

Marvel Studios brought its big guns to San Diego Comic-Con. Kevin Feige revealed the full Phase 5 schedule along with a slew of new movies, cartoons, and Disney+ updates. It was an MCU fan’s dream, and the studio had more tricks up its sleeves.

During its SDCC panel, Marvel presented the first trailer for Wakanda Forever. The studio makes some of the most captivating previews in the game, and this one did not disappoint. After years of speculation, Namor appeared with his trademark trident. And the people did rejoice across Twitter.

via Marvel Studios

Since Marvel first announced that a Black Panther sequel was in development, Wakanda Forever has been the subject of mystery and speculation. From Kraven the Hunter to Doctor Doom, some of the biggest questions centered on the movie’s antagonist. Rumors stemming from an Endgame line about the oceans taking care of themselves pointed to Namor the Submariner.

Last year, rumors began swirling that Narcos star Tenoch Huerta had been secretly cast as the King of Atlantis. Meanwhile, Marvel remained suspiciously quiet. In recent months, a leaked image seemingly revealed concept art of Namor in his classic green briefs. Again, Marvel stayed quiet. Now, 83 years after his first comic appearance, the Submariner was finally seen in live action.

Namor and Black Panther have a lengthy history with one another, and their respective nations have waged war on one another. Once, T’Challa nearly killed Namor with his own trident. Don’t forget that the Submariner is canonically the first mutant of the Marvel-616, so there could be connections to the X-Men and Ms. Marvel as well.

Fans should be in for an epic battle between Wakanda and Atlantis with larger implications for the greater MCU, since Wakanda Forever will close out Phase 4 when the film premieres in November.