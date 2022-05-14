Marvel fans can’t handle finding out Daniel Craig was almost in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness treated fans to a range of cameos from familiar faces, but it turns out the latest Marvel movie could’ve also featured an appearance from 007 himself. That’s right, recently retired James Bond star Daniel Craig was at one point due to turn up in Doctor Strange 2, until safety concerns put paid to that plan. And, according to some sources, he nearly played Mr. Fantastic!

This intriguing “what if…?” scenario was revealed by Deadline’s Justin Kroll on Twitter, as well as corroborated by other industry insiders. According to Kroll, Craig was due to travel to the film’s set to spend one day shooting his cameo, but concerns of rising COVID cases at the time led him to back out. With Craig out the window, John Krasinski was hired as Reed instead.

Fun fact, Krasinski wasn’t the first choice, the actor originally set to play the role was all set to shoot but when there was an uptick in COVID cases, he backed out as he was living in London and didn’t think the quick shoot wasn’t worth risk of bringing back COVID to the fam pic.twitter.com/sD9nT0omki — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) May 14, 2022

While Krasinski’s cameo as Mr. Fantastic left fans agog as it is, now that we know Craig nearly showed up, folks are desperate to see what he would’ve been like in the role.

We could've gotten DANIEL CRAIG as Mr Fantastic?! Send me to the universe where that happened please — Matt from Full Fat Videos (@FullFatVideos) May 14, 2022

I would have never thought of Daniel Craig but now I'm just fascinated by what that would have looked like — Anurag (@AnuragSrivatsa) May 14, 2022

Let’s hope Craig and director Sam Raimi can work together on another project.

Damn now I want a Daniel Craig acting/Sam Raimi Directed movie now https://t.co/RtrqOCPdje — Carl Elmore (@CarlElmore4) May 14, 2022

Hey, maybe Craig could play the Thing in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot?

Glad it was John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic, Daniel Craig is an amazing actor but I think John fits more in the role



Craig would make a good Thing tbh, but I think there are more roles out there for Daniel Craig in the MCU so we'll take what we've got for now. — 🌕 Senyen 🌙 (@Sen4yen) May 14, 2022

On the other hand, it’s important to stress that alternate information suggests Craig was actually hired to play Balder the Brave, an Asgardian god and the brother of Thor. Mr. Fantastic was then allegedly swapped in for Balder after Craig pulled out.

Conflicting info haha some say he was Baldur rather than Reed — Ryan | AVATAR THE WAY OF WATER DEC 16 (@itsRyanUnicomb) May 14, 2022

That idea probably makes a little more sense and has fans equally intrigued.

So Daniel Craig was Balder the Brave????



That would’ve been cool — Hernandy #BRIELARSWEEP #FAST10YOURSEATBELTS (@Pollos_Hernandy) May 14, 2022

Yeah, we can kinda see it.

Daniel Craig as Balder the Brave pic.twitter.com/ciXPD8icCD — JDkamehameha7 (@Jd14762) May 14, 2022

But maybe things worked out for the best and there’s another character out there for him.

idk who it makes sense for Daniel Craig to play in the MCU but it's neither of those two guys https://t.co/oAtvEKcKQa — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) May 14, 2022

Mephisto, anyone?

Daniel Craig should play Mephisto 🔥 https://t.co/dklZZSjySN — Ery Mengajar Ilmu Berdagang (@eryazmi) May 14, 2022

If Craig’s almost-casting in Doctor Strange 2 seems random, remember that he’s married to Rachel Weisz, who just joined the MCU herself in Black Widow. Likewise, he was once offered the role of Thor before Chris Hemsworth was cast, which leads more credence to that Balder rumor. Although if Marvel wants to cast him as one of the Fantastic Four, it seems people would be up for it.