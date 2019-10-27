Marvel Has Reportedly Decided Against Recasting Hawkeye

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding Jeremy Renner, a new report from The Independent suggests that the role of Hawkeye will not be recast for future Marvel movies and TV shows.

In the past few weeks, Renner has been the subject of numerous allegations from his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. Amidst a battle for custody of their daughter Ava, the Canadian model has claimed that Renner threatened to kill both himself and her, and once put a firearm in his mouth before firing into the ceiling of their home.

Pacheco has also alleged that Renner was frequently intoxicated during their marriage, and on one occasion, left a bag of cocaine on a bathroom counter where it could easily be found by their daughter. Several of these claims were later backed up by Renner’s former live-in nanny Naomi Moore.

In the wake of these allegations, various reports have emerged saying that Disney has discussed the possibility of dropping Renner from the MCU and finding a new actor to play Hawkeye. Nonetheless, The Independent has just relayed word that bosses have now “decided against the idea and will permit Renner to appear in future Marvel films.”

Jeremy Renner Shares New Image Of Hawkeye Series Logo And Kate Bishop 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Seeing how the Hawkeye TV show isn’t scheduled to premiere until the fall of 2021, there’s certainly still time for Disney to change their mind if the controversy continues to build, but for now, it sounds like the actor is keeping his role.

The Independent also shared the following statement from a representative for Renner:

“The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Mr Renner. This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatisations made in Ms Pacheco’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Regardless, considering the recent wave of Marvel fans calling for Disney to recast Hawkeye, it’s likely that a decision to keep Renner in the MCU will prove controversial.