Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Open And Closed Beta Dates

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have finally settled on a date for when Marvel’s Avengers‘ beta is due to go live and you might be surprised by how close the trial period is.

As revealed to IGN earlier today, the publisher and developer jointly confirmed three separate dates for when fans can expect to get their hands on the action-adventure title, with the first pencilled in for next month, August 7th. Before you gleefully punch the air in anticipation, however, there are a few caveats worth mentioning, first and foremost being that this first beta will be restricted to PlayStation 4 owners only. In addition to that, access will only be granted to those who have an existing Marvel’s Avengers pre-order.

If neither of the above applies to you, however, worry not – your chance will come later in the month. Closed betas for PC and Xbox One will take a week later than PS4’s on August 14th before finally opening to everyone, regardless of platform or pre-order status, from August 21st.

As of writing, it’s not immediately clear how long Crystal intends for the open beta to run for, though based on the staggered rollout, our guess is it’ll stick around for a week or so. As for the content that will be available, a future War Table live stream locked in for July 29th promises to take a “deep dive” into the beta, so you’ll almost certainly want to set a reminder for that. Unless, of course, you’d rather go in blind, in which case, the only thing left to do is exercise some (more) patience until August rolls around. Good luck!

Marvel’s Avengers is out September 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia. Square Enix recently confirmed that all copies of the game purchased for either Sony or Microsoft’s existing platforms will be eligible for a free next-gen upgrade as and when it arrives. See here for all the details.