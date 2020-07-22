Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Will Have A 4K/60 FPS Performance Mode

We know quite a lot about Sony and Microsoft’s upcoming consoles now that both companies have revealed the majority of the important information that we’ve all waited so long to hear. Of course, we’re still waiting to learn about pre-order dates, pricing, and specific launch titles, but what we’ve seen displayed from both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X has been gorgeous and should be a great leap forward for graphics and power.

And as if next-gen hardware hasn’t already given us enough to be excited about, it appears all that extra power is going to change everything we know about Performance Modes in games. On the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, these modes typically offered a 1080p resolution in order to pump out a smooth 60 FPS, while the Quality Mode would allow for 4K resolution at 30 FPS. But Insomniac Games have now revealed that the PlayStation 5 will allow their upcoming title, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, to feature a shocking 4K/60 FPS Performance Mode.

Specific differences between the Performance Mode and the Quality Mode haven’t been made clear, but it’s safe to assume that Performance Mode will tone down some graphical fidelity, and it’s likely new tech like ray tracing will be minimized or turned off to allow the game to run at that impressive 4K/60 FPS target. Either way, it’s an unexpected feat that will be incredibly well-received by performance-focused players.

Gorgeous Screenshots Show Off Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1 of 5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone followup to the 2018 original and will focus solely on a story centered around the titular character, Miles Morales. It was also the title Sony chose to show off the first glimpse at how PS5 game cases will look, and it’s pretty simple and sleek in a good way.

Both the PlayStation 5 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are slated to launch this holiday season, but no official release date has been confirmed for either as of yet. As always, though, watch this space for more.