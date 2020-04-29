Big PlayStation 4 Sale Offering Almost 200 Games For Under $20

PlayStation 4 owners pondering which game they’re interested in playing next after finally polishing off Final Fantasy 7 Remake are in for a treat.

From now until next month, May 13th, Sony is holding a mega discount sale on almost 200 titles new and old, all of which are guaranteed to be under $20. As for what’s included, there are simply far too many worthwhile games to list here, though rest assured that nearly every genre, from big budget multiplayer shooter to charming indie single-player adventure is represented in one way or another.

To help make your choice that little bit easier, we’ve hand-picked a bunch of the most popular offerings for your consideration below:

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition – $19.99

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter – $14.39

Far Cry 5 – $14.99

Rage 2 – $19.79

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin – $9.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $14.99

Hitman 2 – Standard Edition – $17.99

Injustice 2 – $5.99

Others included worth mentioning are several LEGO titles – including those themed after Marvel’s Avengers and DC’s Batman – as well as several previous installments of Activision’s blockbuster Call of Duty franchise.

Sadly, there’s a distinct lack of first-party titles on offer in this latest wave of cheap games, so if you’re still holding out for discounts on the likes of Spider-Man PS4, God of War or even earlier heavy hitters such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Bloodborne, prepare to be disappointed. Given how frequently Sony has been slashing the price of games as of late, however, there’s every chance that saving your pennies for later sales will pay off in the long run. That is, of course, if you can resist picking up any of the above for a fraction of their usual asking price.

For the full list of PlayStation 4 games currently available for less than $20, head through the link below.