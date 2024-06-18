Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert
Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Category:
News
Politics

Matt Gaetz diatribing about slave auctions while Lauren Boebert plays with guns was…..yep, definitely on our 2024 Bingo card

Prepare for trouble and make it double!
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 06:13 am

How does one even begin to describe the dire state of American politics today? As the election draws ever nearer, Republican representatives seem to be doing all they can to prove just how crazy they are, and none demonstrate that more than Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert.

Matt Gaetz Turning Point Speech

Strutting up to the podium at a Turning Point rally, Matt Gaetz launched into a passionate speech about the state of the US under Joe Biden. Wearing his hatred loudly and proudly he declared that Donald Trump would have never allowed a “man in heels” get a job in the white house. I wonder how he would feel about a possible groomer having a job there though?

He then went on to decry the Biden administration’s efforts to expand on DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) going as far as using Martin Luther King Jr.’s words to justify his own racism, homophobia and transphobia.

I will never come off the proposition that I learned from reading Martin Luther King Jr. in school, “we will judge people not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” […] America isn’t a slave auction, we cannot hire and promote and pay people based on their skin color or the traits they cannot change.

The slave auction things really came out of left field there, does anybody know what he was trying to say? The metaphor doesn’t really make any sense! Who are the slaves in this situation? He does realize that the people hired to work for the Biden administration are paid right? 

The way he’s able to spin more diverse hiring practices into supposedly being slave auctions really boggles the mind, he literally quoted the words of a civil rights hero to criticize the Democrats efforts to increase diversity and equality. But hey, an ill-informed and racist speech coming from a republican is hardly anything new these days.

Let’s check in on Lauren Boebert

So while Gaetz was busy giving his terrible speech at the Turning Point rally what was Lauren Boebert up to? Well she was busy playing with guns of course. Nothing encapsulates the republican mindset better than these two, if these guys aren’t preaching about how straight white people are oppressed then they’re probably at a shooting range, it’s the only other thing that matters to them.

And this is why Lauren Boebert has no supporters. She’s too busy messing around with guns when she should be out there politic-ing – then again, we prefer her when she keeps her mouth shut, so maybe she should just stick to the gun ranges and away from politics.

It would be nice to say that this wasn’t on our bingo card for 2024, but sadly this isn’t really a surprise. We’re used to seeing this kind of stuff now as the likes of Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert become more and more desperate and resentful of Joe Biden and his administration.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.