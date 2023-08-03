‘Maybe in a couple years she’ll trade him out’: Vinny Guadagnino shades ‘Jersey Shore’ co-star’s relationship

Vinny Guadagnino didn’t hold back when asked about his co-star Angelina Pivarnick‘s engagement to Vinny Tortorella, which took place in November 2022 in front of the Jersey Shore cast during filming.

“Just one of Angelina’s fiancés, you know?” he told Page Six when asked about Pivarnick’s engagement. “They pop up every once in a while, so this was this one. We always treat them with respect; usually, they treat us with respect, and that was it. So, he’s a nice guy, and maybe in a couple years she’ll trade him out.” Pivarnick’s engagement to Tortorella was her fifth engagement, though the Jersey Shore star has only been married once.

Guadagnino and Pivarnick also explored a potential romantic connection prior to her engagement, leading many cast members to refer to Tortorella as “Vinny 2.0.” Despite her engagement and his recent cheeky comments about her many engagements, Guadagnino said he and Pivarnick have a great relationship. “We’re really comfortable with each other,” he told the publication. “We’ve all known each other for so long, so certain people I have a different dynamic with where I can, like, mess with them, and Angelina’s just, like, my prime target.”

He described their chemistry as a mix of “flirting, fighting, banter” and explained that he knew how to get under his co-star’s skin really well. According to Guadagnino, it’s something he turns to when he gets bored during filming and also described it as “superficial brother-and-sister fighting.”

Guadagnino and Pivarnick spoke about their connection at the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 reunion, which aired in May 2023. Pivarnick explained that she felt as though Guadagnino was “just so different” without the rest of his co-stars. Pivarnick claimed that Guadagnino would act completely differently and be very kind to her when they were alone compared to when they were with their co-stars. During times with the whole group, Pivarnick shared that she felt as though he acted like he didn’t really like her.

Guadagnino said it was normal to act differently in a one-on-one setting compared to a group setting and retorted that he felt Pivarnick was different as well. At another point in the reunion, Guadagnino made another jab about the number of times Pivarnick’s been engaged, joking that it was “definitely shocking” every time his co-star got engaged, then added, “She’s had more engagement parties than I’ve had birthdays.”