MCU fans name the one thing they’d change about ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avengers: Endgame might be the biggest movie of all time, but that doesn’t mean fans unconditionally adore it. It would’ve been impossible for Marvel Studios to match the cosmically high bar MCU lovers had set for the final chapter of the Infinity Saga, so it’s no surprise that many elements of the Russo Brothers’ three-hour epic proved to be controversial when the movie dropped in spring 2019. And they’re still controversial three years later.

Redditor Officialwashere reawakened the fandom’s frustrations with Endgame by asking the denizens of the Marvel Studios subreddit to name the one thing they would want to change about the film. For instance, the OP suggested some further use of Past Thanos and switching Hawkeye and Black Widow’s fates.

As fans have so many things they’d love to change about Endgame, however, practically every comment that followed went with a different suggestion. For starters, one Redditor wishes Drax got to battle Thanos.

Having the OG Ant-Man and Wasp in the final fight would’ve been cool, right?

Some are still smarting from the lack of a funeral for Natasha.

And the hurt of Smart Hulk’s transformation happening off-screen has never gone away.

A bigger role for the Black Order would’ve been good, too.

Why did they make Chris Evans whisper the line we’d been waiting 10 years to hear?

Some TV crossovers would’ve been the icing on the cake.

Steve’s decision to retire and remain in the past will never not wind up a lot of fans.

While there’s a whole lot that folks might’ve wished had been done differently, then, we should be thankful that Marvel still managed to pull off such a satisfying spectacle of a movie, as Avengers: Endgame could’ve easily gone down as infamously as, say, the Game of Thrones finale or Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Even so, it’s clear that fans are going to be holding on to these bug bears for a long while yet.