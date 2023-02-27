MCU fans prove they only have one thing on their minds by tying ‘Creed III’ into the Marvel multiverse

The Marvel universe is ever-expanding, but fans are going even further now by linking the Marvel universe and Creed III — or just anything that stars Jonathan Majors.

For those not caught up on the latest MCU shenanigans, there’s a new big bad and his name is Kang. Played by Jonathan Majors, it’s been established that the character has multiple variants across the multiverse. These variants are different versions of Kang, although they may not always be so villainous. In the comics, some of Kang’s variants are good, such as Iron Lad, but most are evil. The important thing to note is that across the multiverse, anything can be a possibility. You can probably see where this is going.

They’re not wrong. Technically, the world the Creed films are set in probably exist within the multiverse. We guess that makes Adonis a variant of Killmonger. But maybe you’re a bit too into Marvel if you have to draw a link to a completely unrelated movie. By that logic, we’d have to consider Lovecraft Country an MCU property as well, and why even stop there? Maybe the real Jonathan Majors is actually a Kang variant in our world and we just got unlucky in the fact that we got a universe where there are no superpowers.

Fans rolled with the theory. When it comes to multiverses, literally anything is possible.

So we guess we’ll be seeing Creed suiting up with the Avengers come The Kang Dynasty. Oh, and Sherlock Holmes will be making an appearance as a variant of Tony Stark as well as a variant of Stephen Strange alongside Peter Parker’s variant: Nathan Drake.