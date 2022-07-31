MCU heads pick a side and choose their favourite non-Avengers team-up

Although everyone is eagerly anticipating the return of the Avengers movies happening next year, there’s no doubt that that team spirit has thankfully been present more than once across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Eternals, Guardians of the Galaxy, the Revengers, the three Spider-Men… There’s plenty of great team-ups in the MCU for every taste and a viral thread on Reddit is asking everyone to name their top pick for a non-Avengers squad.

There’s a lot of love for the Thor: Ragnarok gang in the comments, with the most upvoted comment praising Chris Hemsworth’s chemistry with literally anyone. “Thor and anyone other than the avengers [SIC]. Seriously Chris Hemsworth is such a good actor and the writing for him, while not always on point is amazing a good chunk of the time,” the comment reads.

Aside from a chunk of comments naming the Revengers as their favorite non-Avengers team, other popular comments picked WandaVision super trio Jimmy Wu, Darcy Lewis and Monica Rambeau or Moon Knight‘s upcoming band of personalities Mark Spector, Steven Grant and Jake Lockley.

Other major favorites are the Guardians of the Galaxy, who were arguably the first team-up of superheroes to offer an alternative to the Avengers when their first movie premiered in 2014, to huge success, thanks to its quirky style and hilarious banter. The Guardians made their mark as the unexpected rogues turned saviors, that found family and self-love in one another.

Although not quite a part of the MCU (it’s complicated), an obvious answer would be the Defenders, made up of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Danny Rand aka Iron Fist. Netflix’s own Marvel heroes underground crew was hugely popular at the time of The Defenders‘ release, and fans are keeping their memory alive.

Team Cap, that first joined forces in Captain America: Civil War also got quite a bit of love. After Steve left the gang in Avengers: Endgame, his best buddies Sam and Bucky cemented their place as one of the MCU’s most lovable duos in their solo Disney Plus show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. More will hopefully soon follow in the recently announced Captain America: New World Order, the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise, featuring Sam Wilson donning the star spangled banner super suit. A mega favorite in the MCU, Wanda Maximoff also brings in a lot of votes for this particular group.

There were even a couple of honorable mentions for the Eternals. Even though the Chloé Zhao film suffered from its mixed reviews, some fans still really love the characters. One commentator would have preferred their story had been turned into a television show instead.

There’s plenty of choice to go around when it comes to MCU teams, even if the Avengers will always be its brightest stars. Whether the new collection of heroes will honor the memory of the original six in the upcoming movies, only time will tell.