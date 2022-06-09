MCU star Xochitl Gomez never misses a premiere, and people have noticed

Xochitl Gomez is out here living the life ever since joining the MCU as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, having made it a point to attend as many premieres as she possibly can, and fans love it.

Just to name a few, Gomez attended the openings of Turning Red, Moon Knight, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Ms. Marvel, Doctor Strange 2 (obviously), Jurassic World Dominion, and most recently even Lightyear. That’s all happened in the space of a few months, with three coming in the last week alone, so the 16 year-old’s Instagram grid is practically a collection of premiere events, and honestly – goals.

Fans are praising Gomez’ “perfect attendance” rate, as they comment on how she’s making the most out of her “Marvel free pass”. Most impressive, though, is her ability to look amazing day in and day out at every single premiere, other users rightfully point out. Gomez never fails!

taking advantage of that marvel free pass and i think we should be proud — Jay (@stuffnfilms) June 8, 2022

xochitl gomez goes to every marvel premiere and ABSOLUTELY SLAYS EACH TIME — patty 🙂 (@hopespeacemaker) June 3, 2022

xochitl gomez constantly eating up these red carpet premieres 😭 like that's icon behavior right there! pic.twitter.com/mrkoxqb4Fb — k ᱬ ms marvel era (@nxlscns) June 8, 2022

One account put it perfectly: if your movie or TV show is the one premiere Xhochitl Gomez isn’t attending, then you’re definitely doing something wrong, even if another is a little confused as to why the actress is getting invited to all these red carpets, but loving it all the same.

If you're having an MCU red carpet and Xochitl Gomez isn't there, you messed up. https://t.co/YSyEFfsAnp pic.twitter.com/gIoMx1b1Bu — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) June 3, 2022

I don’t know why Xochitl Gomez is getting invited to all the red carpets but let’s keep that going pic.twitter.com/7CVVvYU4Rr — Hector Navarro is hype for Obi-Wan Kenobi (@imhectornavarro) June 7, 2022

The highlight of these events has been all the celebrity encounters, especially with the other MCU newcomer Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel. The two teen actors look adorable together, teasing a really fun future team-up we just can’t wait to see.

Summer blockbuster season is getting ready to kick into high gear, so there’s no doubt going to be lots more Gomez on the red carpet to come.