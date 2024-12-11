Meghan Markle shows off a secret talent in Prince Harry’s new Netflix show, and how didn’t we know about this already?

Polo, the new documentary series from producers Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, hit Netflix on Dec. 10, 2024, and revealed one of the Duchess’ hidden talents.

The married couple made a small appearance in the show, which was made as part of their lucrative $100 million overall deal with the streaming service and charts some of the best Polo players competing in the leadup to the 2024 U.S. Open Championship.

Harry, who is a longtime player, put his sporting skills on display when he took part in a charity match for the organization Sentebale, but Meghan was quietly impressive in the background. She was seen speaking with the famous player Adolfo Cambiaso, who Harry had informed Meghan was fluent in Spanish.

Express reported he was very taken with her, saying “Really?” in English before switching to conversational Spanish. According to a translation, Meghan said, “I lived there about 20 years ago. In Palermo Viejo. Las Canitas too.” Cambiaso replied, “That’s great. That’s where the polo fields were.”

It’s also thought Meghan grew fond of the language while interning at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina and studying abroad in Spain. She added that she has a special place in her heart for May 25, which is a patriotic national holiday in Argentina that marks an important date in the history of the country’s independence.

Cambiaso then asked Harry, “Do you speak Spanish?” Meghan giggled, put her arm around Harry, and said he did. But Harry took the most honest approach, admitting his Spanish is weak. “He knows I don’t!” he said before saying it’s more like “a little.”

While most people won’t know about Meghan’s fluency, she showed it odd during a South American trip to Columbia earlier in 2024. She was seen conversing with school students at Colegio La Giraldaon and also gave an elegant speech in Spanish during an Afro Women and Power panel in Bogota.

She removed her earpiece and addressed a delighted crown in Spanish, who can be heard reacting positively to her choice with cheers and applause. MailOnline translated the speech, in which she talks about motherhood, pride, and her love of Columbia.

“I’d like to start in Spanish because we are in your country, my husband and I, and because I feel the embrace in Colombia. It’s incredible. So thank you, thank you very much, because the culture, the history, everything has been like a dream on this trip.”

She then humbly apologized for her imperfect Spanish, which she says has gotten worse due to over 20 years having passed since she lived in a Spanish-speaking country. “But I’m trying [it] here because I can feel this community and this feeling is the best in the world,” she continued.

She concluded in English, “I would say, from my standpoint, that I was very fortunate that from a very young age to feel as though my voice was being heard. And I think that is a luxury that a lot of young girls and women aren’t often afforded.” Despite rumors about them growing apart, Harry was also in attendance

