Megyn Kelly dressed as a trash bag for Halloween and it raised further questions about her mental acuity

Conservative commentator and media personality Megyn Kelly admitted what everyone else was already saying about MAGA devotees, with something approaching self-awareness — before falling short at the final hurdle. Kelly, who has had to apologize for her comments regarding blackface in the past as reported by CNN and others, is no stranger to controversy.

Kelly’s blackface comments are far from the only racist comments she’s made. As reported in USA Today, Megyn Kelly has a history of making racist claims, from statements such as “Jesus was white” to referring to former First Lady Michelle Obama as “Obama’s Baby Momma.” She even waded into an argument with star Charlize Theron for her support of drag queens. Following her fall from grace after her defence of blackface, Megyn Kelly has found a new home in the right wing pipeline as a stalwart defender of Donald Trump and his unhinged MAGA agenda.

Believe it or not, though, Megyn Kelly once had beef with Republican presidential candidate septuagenarian Donald Trump, with ABC News and others reporting on the specifics, thanks to his comments about women. Trump even shared a tweet calling Kelly a “bimbo.” But Megyn Kelly has well and truly drunk the Kool-Aid, stating “There’s just something about him,” as reported by Vanity Fair.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that Kelly, despite criticizing Trump for conduct at his rallies, is keen to get the MAGA message out with what was meant to be a light-hearted post to her X/Twitter account.

Happy Halloween Garbage People! pic.twitter.com/QhEeKTzFuW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 31, 2024

But the weirdness inherent in Kelly’s post wasn’t missed by eagle-eyed X users, as many took to the platform to express their exasperation and amusement at the media personality’s confused behavior. Prolific X user Art Candee addressed the MAGA-shaped, garbage-scented elephant in the room perfectly:

Other users were quick to add their own two cents, with most echoing the same sentiments.

Megyn Kelly’s support of the MAGA movement is particularly weird, as she calls out Trump for his sexism and the sexism of his official campaign — this coming after a highly public, years-long feud with the man for the very same issue — and yet apparently sees no contradiction in her support for the man and his movement. A movement which is deeply, inherently characterized by its opposition to women’s dignity and their rights. So it’s no wonder that people are calling out the discrepancies in her judgment. Even the Twitter commentariat has noted her ping-pong political views.

The MAGA movement is no stranger to weirdness, though, so maybe this all to be expected. From total cult-like behavior, to pointless and ineffective boycotts of popular chains, and even totally cringe interventions by MAGA billionaire Elon Musk, for MAGA, weird is the new normal. But with election day looming large, it’s not a good look.

Donald Trump has been declared the worst President of all time in a poll of Americans, and continues to attract high-profile detractors such as Barbra Streisand, Mark Hamill, and Stephen King. Trump has even taken to joking about his own racism, in a sign that the mask is well and truly off.

So all this really begs the question — are Megyn and MAGA okay? (No. The answer is no.)

