If you saw a horror film remake in the days of former Presidents George W. Bush or Barack Obama, the chances are Michael Bay and his Platinum Dunes banner was behind it. They began with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, gave the world A Nightmare on Elm Street in 2010, and Bay is refreshing the A Quiet Place company to make the next generation of schlock and quality sci-fi.

News of the 57-year-old finding a new home for Platinum Dunes at Universal is reported today in an article from The Hollywood Reporter. Bay began the company with Brad Fuller and Andrew Form in 2001. Fuller and Form left in 2018, Bay created his own Bay Films later on and now Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer says the space will be making innovative work for them.

“Michael Bay is not only one of the world’s preeminent directors, but together with Brad Fuller, he has established Platinum Dunes as one of the most consistently successful and innovative production companies in the industry. We are excited to welcome Michael and Brad to the Universal lot and look forward to building upon their amazing track record at Platinum Dunes for many years to come.”

The company previously had a first-look deal with Paramount and has also worked on the Purge and Ouija franchises. Bay says in the report he is pleased to now have a first-look deal with the group which made Ambulance and exciting things are percolating.

“Partnering with Donna [Langely], Peter, Jeff [Shell] and the entire team on Ambulance was a great experience, and I can’t wait to work with them on the exciting projects in the Platinum Dunes pipeline.”

Michael Bay’s next project is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts next year as a producer.