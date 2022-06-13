Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID, Amsterdam concert cancelled

Only hours before they were scheduled to take the stage in Amsterdam, The Rolling Stones canceled the concert after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. A statement from the band expressed their regret and announced that the show will be scheduled for a date in the future and that all ticket sales would be honored.

The statement, made via the legendary rock band’s official Instagram account read as follows:

“The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium. The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians, and the touring crew has to take priority. The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.” via therollingstones Instagram account

The band is in the midst of their European tour, called “SIXTY” to commemorate the group’s six decades of existence. The group’s last gig was performed several days ago at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium. They are scheduled to appear in Bern, Switzerland, on June 17. It is not known at this time whether future concert dates will be affected by the situation.

Fans had already begun to assemble in the venue when, according to Reuters, an unnamed announcer addressed the crowd. “He can’t sing, he can’t play,” he told fans. “There is no show tonight … it is what it is.”