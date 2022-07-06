‘Midsommar’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ stars to team up for a new, drug-fueled thriller

A new thriller is set to emerge on the big screen with stars hailing from the horror hit Midsommar and the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon.

According to a report by Variety, the cast of Mother’s Milk includes Midsommar’s Jack Reynor, House of the Dragon‘s Olivia Cooke, and two-time Oscar winner Hillary Swank

Mother’s Milk is being called an opioid thriller and follows a journalist who finds teams up with her son’s pregnant girlfriend to investigate the circumstances of his murder. While on the case the pair are thrust into a world of drugs and corruption before they can find answers.

The film is directed and written by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and co-writer Maddison Harrison. Joris-Peyrafitte is known for her award-winning Margot Robbie starring film Dreamland and 2016’s As You Are.

Outside of the aforementioned stars, other names attached to the project according to IMDb include Hopper Penn, Karen Aldridge, Norm Lewis, and Dilone.

In a statement cited in the report, Joris-Peyrafitte shared how getting this film made was a dream come true.

“Getting this film made has been a personal dream of mine for six years and assembling a stellar cast like this is more than I ever could have hoped for. I’m so excited to bring this story to life with them and my team of amazing producers.”

Variety says that production on the film is now complete. Now being in the post-production phase, it isn’t clear when we’ll finally get a chance to see Mother’s Milk, but more news regarding this should become known soon.