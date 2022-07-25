Mira Sorvino pays tribute to her late father and co-star, Paul Sorvino

Actress Mira Sorvino has paid tribute to her father, Paul Sorvino, in a post made to her Twitter account this afternoon. The Mighty Aphrodite actor acknowledged his passing and her own grief, calling him a most wonderful father.

“My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend,” Sorvino’s tweet read.

The actor has always maintained a close relationship with her father, who famously and openly wept when she was a recipient of the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “Mighty Aphrodite” at the 68th Academy Awards in 1996.

Mira’s career stalled in the new century when she was allegedly sexually harassed and then blacklisted by Miramax producer Harvey Weinstein. When the allegations surfaced in the wake of the MeToo movement in 2018, Paul responded in the manner of many a protective father. “He’s going to jail. Oh yeah. This son of Ab****. Good for him if he goes, because if he doesn’t, he has to meet me. And I’ll kill the motherf***er. Very simple”, the Goodfellas star told TMZ. in 2018.

The pair worked together on Mira’s first feature film role, the cult horror comedy film, The Stuff, where Mira had a role as a factory worker. They last worked together on the Netflix crime drama Beneath the Leaves. During her Oscar acceptance speech, Mira said that Paul “has taught me everything I know about acting.”