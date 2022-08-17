‘Moon Knight’ costume designer says Oscar Isaac was heavily involved in the process

Moon Knight, despite its eight Emmy nominations, was one of the more esoteric shows in Marvel’s catalog. It featured Golden Globe-winning actor Oscar Isaac as a superhero from Egypt and it was sometimes told in narrative flashbacks. Regardless, the unconventional storytelling paid off. It also featured incredible costumes, courtesy of Meghan Kasperlik.

And it wasn’t an easy job, either. Kasperlik not only had to design the costumes of all the gods in the show, there were two distinct Moon Knight costumes to deal with as well. She obviously nailed it and was rewarded with Emmy nom for her efforts. Turns out she had some help though – from none other than Isaac himself, according to Collider.

She said the two “spoke at length” about the costumes and decided it was important that Isaac’s clothes for Steven fit into the area of Brixton, where his character lived.

“He needed to be dressed kind of cool for living there, but not cool enough that people were noticing him,” she said. “I gave him a lot of vintage shirts and cropped the pants and made them baggier.”

Mark, of course, was a different story. He’s ex-military and “needed to be more of a Special Ops person and fit into the crowd.” She said she actually spoke to someone in Special Ops because she thought “Oh, you’d wear black, and you blend in” but it turns out the key is wearing more navy and gray, because that’s not as noticeable as just plain black.

“It was really about making them different,” she said.

But let’s not forget about Jake. She actually made some fine detail for when Jake flipped up his collar. “I did a nod to Khonshu, but it was like Khonshu’s symbol, the Egyptian symbol of Khonshu, [and] other Egyptian symbols.”

She also made a symbol that acknowledged Isaac’s heritage: “Oscar is Guatemalan, so I did his birth symbol, his sign in Mayan symbol, and also [something for] his brother, because his brother was in the show, and just incorporated that. Those are little details that I did to that costume as well.”

Moon Knight is currently streaming on Disney Plus.