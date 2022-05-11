More than 4900 people were injured at Astroworld, lawyers claim

According to lawyers for the victims, more than 4,900 people may have been injured during the Astroworld festival tragedy last November.

During January, litigation related to the festival was combined into a single lawsuit which alleged that there were around 2,800 victims but expected more tag-along cases to be added after filing.

According to a filing from Monday, the number of alleged victims has risen to 4,932, almost double the original estimate of 2,800. 10 individuals died at the festival and more than 700 claimed to have required “extensive medical treatment.” 1,649 attendees are said to have needed less extensive care, while 2,540 were listed in the filing as “other,” which means that the details of their injuries are still under review. The filing didn’t go into detail about the terms, so it’s unclear what extensive medical treatment entails.

This latest filing comes from Jason Itkin, Richard Mithoff, and Sean Roberts, three attorneys tasked with coordinating all of the victims, lawyers, and law firms involved in the case. The defendants, which include Live Nation and Travis Scott, are expected to dispute the claims.

The defendants are currently facing billions in potential liability for the incident and these new numbers could play a major factor in what the final settlement and damages amount to. The total number of victims is expected to grow as the lawyers shared in the filing that they will “continue to evaluate and update.”