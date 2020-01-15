Here’s How Geralt DLC Could Look Like In Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 fans will be welcoming a very special guest through its doors in less than a fortnight.

Anarchist and certified psychopath Joker is due to join the brawler’s roster on January 28th and, following a much-needed redesign, promises to be an excellent follow-up to last year’s Terminator. We already know, of course, that the streak of guest characters won’t end with Batman’s iconic nemesis, either. Assuming NetherRealm manages to avoid any delays, Todd McFarlane’s Spawn is on course to arrive on March 26th, rounding out MK 11‘s current Kombat Pass.

Thanks to game director Ed Boon, however, there is talk of a potential second season of DLC for 2020, and one talented artist has offered their own preferred candidate to be included. Not that the renowned monster hunter needs any introduction, following his newfound fame as part of Netflix’s The Witcher series, but check out BossLogic’s interpretation of what Geralt could look like in the storied fighting game franchise below.

Clearly inspired by Henry Cavill’s version of the character more so than that seen in CD Projekt RED’s trilogy, BossLogic’s vision has already gained a legion of supporters, with some even calling on NetherRealm to consider the crossover. How likely such a partnership would be remains to be seen, though the developer certainly wouldn’t have to be concerned with censorship – Geralt knows a thing or two about visceral combat.

Chances are, though, this request will likely suffer the same fate as that of It‘s Pennywise (read: ain’t gonna happen), but never say never. Geralt has, after all, appeared in another fighting game – Bandai Namco’s Soul Calibur VI – series just recently.

Tell us, though, would you be interested in a potential Mortal Kombat 11/The Witcher crossover? Let us know in the usual place below!