No one can deny that 2024 was a big year for John Krasinski, but there’s one breakout star who the overwhelming majority of the public agrees should have been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive instead.

Recommended Videos

Manny Jacinto is, indeed, the man of the moment. Though a select few of us were awoken to his charms all the way back in 2016 when he starred as the ultimate himbo Jason Mendoza in NBC’s The Good Place, it was the Star Wars show The Acolyte that brought the Manny Jacinto train to full steam this year. In fact, we’re sure those GAGA for MA-JA who have been shouting out his name for the coveted title of (not People but The People’s) Sexiest Man Alive would tell you Manny Jacinto steams up any room he walks into.

“Manny Jacinto is right there,” “Should have been Manny Jacinto,” “i really thought manny jacinto had a chance omgg,” and “CONGRATS MANNY ON BEING THE SEXIEST MOST SNUBBED MAN ALIVE!,” the people cried.

Manny Jacinto gave Star Wars its sexiest scene yet

Image via Lucasfilm

After playing a lovable, very attractive idiot for most of his career, Jacinto completely transformed, becoming The Acolyte‘s cold-blooded villain Qimir, and effectively confirming that audiences prefer the bad boys. Disney and The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland definitely knew that too, because the moment, in episode 6, when Qimir calmly undresses, takes a bath, and then exits the water just as slowly became the most widespread video online (and the one with the biggest crossover potential, too, luring in curious eyes that aren’t usually interested in Star Wars) of an otherwise mostly culturally unimpactful series.

Sadly, The Acolyte was canceled due to low viewership but, just as every Jacinto-head began to get antsy that the show’s lack of success had undermined their masterplan to ensure his world domination, the Filipino-Canadian actor landed a role in the upcoming sequel to Freaky Friday, aptly titled Freakier Friday. If that movie, which is set to come out in 2025, makes as big of a dent in culture as its predecessor, then Jacinto’s fans could finally secure the ticket to the promised land: the title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

People did reveal, however, that Jacinto was a runner-up for the title of Sexiest New Heartthrob, which ultimately went to Saltburn hunk Jacob Elordi. He was apparently tied with Red, White, and Royal Blue‘s Nicholas Galaztzine and The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s Gavin Casalegno. Mind you, these consolation prizes were fan-voted. What happened, Manny Maniac– wait, no, I’ve got it — Mannyacs? No point arguing about it now, if you let that opportunity slip.

We’ve all had a crush on Jim Halpert, so we can’t even be mad that Krasinski got the title

People elected John Krasinski as their sexiest man in 2024 thanks to his successful venture into the world behind the camera over these last few years as the director of the first two A Quiet Place films, the producer and writer of the fourth, and the everything of his 2024 film If, which he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in.

Personally, I think he was at his sexiest while playing the lanky, awkward paper salesman of my dreams, but the chiseled physique he’s perfected in order to transition into the Hollywood-esque action hero in the Jack Ryan series and the 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi film is closer to People‘s usual, much buffer standards.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy