The Ms. Marvel show is imminently upon us and, ahead of the Disney Plus show about the Pakistani-American hero and her family debuting, co-creator Sana Amanat says Kamala Khan’s powers were changed in order to connect more with the MCU.

“I talked to them a bit and gave feedback but I do know from my understanding that it was something that was important to connecting powers to other stories and the next phase. At the same time, it was connecting it to her lineage and identity. My favorite part of how they evolved her powers was the idea that it was connected to her own life and her family’s experience.”

Amanat clears up the choice in an article published by Murphy’s Multiverse today. When Kamala debuted in the comics, she was an Inhuman whose powers awakened one night and allowed her a form of elasticity known as embiggening. The show gives her crystalline energy powers like Green Lantern from a magical heirloom and, while shifts in a series from source material can lead to pushback, it does not seem to have made an impact on the show turning its gaze to a Muslim-American and her family’s daily life.

In our review, we give it four stars and say the piece is delightful. Its initial season is set to run for six episodes, will serve as a lead-in to The Marvels film next year, and is wrapping up its planned plot on July 13, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing.