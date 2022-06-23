‘Ms. Marvel’ star loves getting caught up in the magic

Love it or hate it, Hollywood is an absolute hotbed for the ever-hypnotic genre of magic realism; whether you’re whisked away to a world of dinosaurs or catching extreme hang-time with Spider-Man, ceding the imagination to a good movie or show ranks high among life’s joys.

Ms. Marvel is one of the latest properties to have captured the hearts and minds of viewers from all over, and that doesn’t just include the fans. Zenobia Shroff, who portrays Kamala Khan’s mother, Muneeba, has revealed her newfound joy in sinking her teeth into the specific brand of fun that Ms. Marvel and, by extension, the MCU, tends to bring with its projects.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Shroff compared her involvement with the Marvel project to her previous works, and noted a sheer contrast.

“I will say that I come from the tradition of Ibsen and Chekhov and revering Meryl Streep, and I’ve done Heiner Muller, who’s a German avant-gardist, and I’ve been in very leftist theater for a long time. Then suddenly you are in this thing where you’re watching your kid [be a superhero]. But I will say, you get caught up in the magic of it. You start believing, and you go with the suspension of disbelief.”

She would go on to declare the love she has for her experience working on a project as colorful and exciting as Ms. Marvel, describing it as “a shot in the arm.”

“I’m surprised at myself and how I’m really enjoying saying these lines and believing them. It’s such a great departure, because when you’ve been doing it for as long as I have, you need a shot in the arm.”

Ms. Marvel is currently available to stream on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday until July 13.