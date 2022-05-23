The Doctor Strange 2 sequel, which took audiences into the multiverse earlier this month, ended with Benedict Cumberbatch’s character meeting someone new he may spend his life with, and writer Michael Waldron says her presence shows he is ready.

“We had to conclude his story with Christine Palmer. At the end of that Strange walks away with this wisdom. He’s been able to face his fears and not be afraid to love somebody or let somebody love him. I think that’s the perfect place for him to be mentally to finally meet Clea, who’s gonna be a really important figure in his life moving forward.”

Waldron makes the comments about the casting choice at the end of the film in a Vanity Fair article published May 12. Waldron also says the ending moments with Strange and Charlize Theron’s new hero came together later, and that she was selected first.

“I think we cast Charlize before we even knew exactly what we were gonna do. Then we settled on our ending of the third eye opening, the bill coming due for Strange, and you get your Sleepaway Camp-esque ending – the oh-my-God ending.”

News of the view was picked up by fan sites like the Doctor Strange Updates account on Twitter. When the space shared the comments and associated report today, users expressed their elation, with one saying the pair is the MCU’s new power pack.

new mcu it couple — mads (@kusooi) May 23, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is playing now in theaters. We gave it 3.5 stars in our review.