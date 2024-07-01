‘My daughter says you’re a good mom’: Grieving mom takes TikTok along for a slime-making visit with her lost daughter

Everyone grieves differently, and while loss is, of course, heartbreaking, people often like to share memories of loved ones, so they can feel like they’re still here. A wonderful mom shared a TikTok of a sweet activity she did with her daughter whom she lost, and we’re over here sobbing.

TikTok user @bffdabbad123 sat next to her late daughter Briana Sanchez’s resting place, and said that her daughter enjoyed playing with slime. It’s one of the saddest TikToks we’ve ever seen.

After showing us that she uses dye, glue, shaving cream, and contact solution to create slime, the mom shared that while the slime gets all over her fingers, her daughter did an amazing job and that never happened to her.

This TikTok is a painful reminder of the loss that can happen in life, and we’re one of hundreds who likely teared up when Briana’s bereaved mom said, “Allow your children to do the slime because you never know what tomorrow’s gonna be.” She said she’s “grateful” she was always in favor of Briana playing with slime, and didn’t care how messy everything got.

Anyone who has experienced the terrible loss of a child can unfortunately relate to this TikTok, in which the mom shared anecdotes about Briana, along with her “smooth” pregnancy and labor. While this TikTok has devastating subject matter and isn’t as light as a mom putting their child on eBay, or even a kid using finding a filter she never should see, the mom kept a sense of humor throughout the video. She said “I would always tell my Briana, you see these stretch marks? They’re from you.” We wish nearly as much as she does that Briana was still here, and we cheered along with the thousands of commenters when she was able to connect with her daughter in this moment.

TikTok user @Humble_Bae commented “My daughter says ur a good mom,” which is all we need to hear to start crying again. From this TikTok alone, we can tell she’s an incredible parent. In her other TikToks, she shared the final text she got before Briana passed away asking her to purchase a snack, along with other times she has visited her grave.

After watching this beautiful video, we definitely want to make some slime in Briana’s memory.

