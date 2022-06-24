One of the distinguishing marks of superheroism in the visual medium is ripped torsos and even more shredded arm muscles. And now that Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster is making her debut as Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, she too has had to go through months of hardcore workout regimens to attain a bodily constitution worthy of the Goddess of Thunder.

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering what that actually entails, the actress’ trainer Naomi Pendergast has shared what you can look forward to for the next five months of your workout sessions. That’s right, if you wish to get arms as bulging with muscle as Portman’s in Love and Thunder, you’re going to have to put yourself under months and months of hard regular training, per what Pendergast recently told Variety.

“We started five months before filming and continued to train throughout the filming process to maintain her muscle. The total time we trained for the movie was around 10 months. Initially, it was about prepping Natalie’s body for the heavyweights to avoid injury. We worked on building her upper body three times a week, which included arm, back, chest exercises, boxing, skipping, and running. The other two days were dedicated to injury prevention work, which included Pilates-based exercises, stretching, release work, and balance exercises.”

While that description is hardly detailed enough to give you an idea for your own workout routine, it does indicate that Natalie worked hard to stand shoulder to shoulder with Chris Hemsworth’s titular character.

All of that hard work will come into fruition when Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters on July 8.