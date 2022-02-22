Elon Musk has officially moved on from Grimes with his reported new girlfriend, Natasha Bassett.

Hollywood Life first broke the news last Friday, the day after the Daily Mail published photos of Musk and a red-haired “mystery woman” disembarking the 50-year-old billionaire’s private jet in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. According to the publication, a source close to Musk confirmed that the woman was 27-year-old Australian actress Natasha Bassett.

The source added that the although pair have only been dating for a couple of months, they are already in a monogamous relationship, and “are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together.”

The Tesla founder first opened up with his split with Grimes, with whom he shares a nearly two-year-old son, “X AE A-XII,” back in September, telling Page Six that the two were semi-separated, “but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.”

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk said at the time. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

However, when appearing on the cover of Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” issue just a few months later, in December, Musk claimed he was single.

So who is Natasha Bassett?

Bassett’s date of birth has been reported to be anywhere from 24 to 29 years ago, in Sydney, Australia. She first began acting in high school, landing the lead role at age 14 in an Australian Theatre for Young People production of Romeo and Juliet. At age 19, Bassett moved to New York to pursue a full-time acting career.

Since 2009, Bassett has amassed over 30 acting credits, appearing in various U.S. and Australian TV films and series, as well as indie films such as the 2016 drama, Katie Says Goodbye, alongside Mary Steenburgen and Olivia Cooke. She also played Britney Spears in Lifetime’s 2017 biopic, Britney Ever After.

Until now, the Aussie’s biggest role to date was in Joel and Ethan Coen’s 2016 film Hail! Caesar, as ’50s starlet Gloria DeLamour.

That’s about to change, however; Bassett appears in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic Elvis, as Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend, Dixie Locke. The film, which also stars Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, will be released on June 24, 2022, by Warner Bros. Pictures.

“Happy Birthday to our King,” Bassett captioned a recent Instagram post at Memphis’ Oldest Cafe, The Arcade Restaurant, teasing the film. “Feeling all shook up at [Elvis’] booth, ordering fried peanut butter & banana sandwiches with candles and a kiss.”

Interestingly enough, and perhaps not by coincidence, Bassett was first photographed with Musk on the same day that the official trailer was released for Elvis. In any case, it seems like this won’t be the last we hear of the Australian actress.

You can watch the trailer below: