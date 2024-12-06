America’s funniest family-friendly comedian just announced 66 dates for 2025 ‘Big Dumb Eyes World Tour’

One of America’s funniest comedians has just announced that he’s going on a world tour. Nate Bargatze will perform 66 shows across the US and Europe next year. The comedian, 45, shared the news about his 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour on Instagram on Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

BUY NOW: Nate Bargatze 2025 tickets

Bargatze has quickly become known as one of the most popular comedians in the world. In 2021, The Atlantic called him the “nicest man in stand-up, and CBS has dubbed him “one of the funniest people.”

His success has, in part, been due to the family-friendly content that he produces. For instance, in his 2023 Amazon original special, Hello World, he gave his take on the disadvantages of being the firstborn, the challenges of playing golf with your wife, and what happens when a bald eagle touches your head. Many people found it impressive that he could land his jokes without foul language or topics that typically make these shows unsuitable for younger crowds.

Who is Nate Bargatze?

Bargatze is a Grammy Award-nominated comedian, podcaster, and producer. The Nashville native started performing in 2002 at various New York City and Chicago hotspots. His breakthrough performance was a Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, in 2019.

Nate Bargatze tickets 2025

Tickets for Bargatze’s 2025 tour are currently available on StubHub. The cheapest ticket to the Duluth, Minnesota show on May 8, 2025, the opening night of the U.S. leg of Bargatze’s tour, is currently priced at $52.

You can compare prices for all of Bargatze’s shows directly on StubHub.

Nate Bargatze 2025 tour schedule

The Big Dumb Eyes World Tour will kick off in Oslo, Norway on April 6, 2025. The European leg of the tour will stop in Amsterdam, Paris, Antwerp, London, Manchester, and Dublin. While overseas, the comedian will also make a stop in Dubai.

The North American leg of Bargatze’s tour will kick off May 8, 2025 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minnesota. The tour will conclude on Dec. 13, 2025 in Bartgatze’s hometown, Nashville.

Here is the full U.S. tour schedule:

May 8 Duluth, MN

May 9 Green Bay, WI

May 10 Peoria, IL

May 11 Ft. Wayne, IN

May 14 Dayton, OH

May 16 Camdenton, MO

May 17 Rogers, AR

May 30 Reading, PA

May 31 Fayetteville, AR

June 1 Chattanooga, TN

June 5 Saginaw, MI

June 6 Erie, PA

June 7 Roanoke, VA

June 8 Norfolk, VA

June 12 Orange Beach, AL

June 13 Hollywood, FL

June 15 Richmond, VA

June 19 Rochester, MN

June 20 Sioux City, IA

June 21 Madison, WI

June 22 Evansville, IN

July 18 Raleigh, NC

July 19 North Charleston, SC

July 20 Tallahassee, FL

July 25 Milwaukee, WI

July 26 St. Paul, MI

Aug. 8 Philadelphia, PA

Aug. 9 Boston, MA

Aug. 14 Columbia, SC

Aug. 15 Jacksonville, FL

Aug. 16 Orlando, FL

Aug. 22 Baltimore, MD

Aug. 23 Columbus, OH

Sep. 11 Lincoln, NE

Sep. 13 Denver, CO

Sep. 14 Wichita, KS

Sep. 20 Kansas City, MO

Sep. 21 North Little Rock, AR

Sep. 27 New York, NY

Oct. 2 Rochester, NY

Oct. 4 Cleveland, OH

Oct. 5 Louisville, KY

Oct. 16 Oklahoma City, OK

Oct. 18 Dallas, TX

Oct. 19 Tulsa, OK

Oct. 24 Chicago, IL

Oct. 25 Cincinnati, OH

Nov. 7 Seattle, WA

Nov. 8 Portland, OR

Nov. 14 Tampa, FL

Nov. 15 Atlanta, GA

Nov. 21 Charlotte, NC

Nov. 22 Greenville, SC

Nov. 23 Charleston, WV

Dec. 6 Salt Lake City

Dec. 7 Boise, ID

Dec. 13 Nashville, TN

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy