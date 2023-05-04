National Weather Association shoots back at meteorologist Chris Robbins after terrifying gun-fueled tirade against child

A Dallas meteorologist has become the center of a social media storm, and the downpour that will inevitably follow him through his life has only just begun for the callous man who disregarded a child’s life.

It’s one of those things that you almost hope is a joke as you’re reading it, but a series of responses prove that Chris Robbins wasn’t backing down from his original and irrational response to a child who rang his doorbell. If you’ve been keeping up with the news in recent weeks, you’ll remember that a pre-teen was shot twice for knocking on the wrong door during the same week when a woman was shot and killed for pulling into the wrong driveway — and two teenagers were shot when one tried to get into the wrong car after cheer practice.

We bring these situations up to remind anyone who needs it that we’re all human, and mistakes happen — and they certainly shouldn’t get innocent people shot or, worse, killed. So when meteorologist Chris Robbins shared a story about a child ringing his doorbell alongside the notion that he had a loaded gun waiting for her, his followers were shocked.

“A child just rang my doorbell. Folks you do NOT ring doorbells in 2023. My 6 was loaded. Keep your kids away.”

While that statement alone was jarring enough, Robbins continued setting sail in a boat with no paddle as he said he threatened her with hair-pulling if she were to ever return to his home. No, we’re not making this up.

“Folks, it is a bad idea to allow your kids to go around ringing doorbells in 2023. Read the news. Stop it. If my doorbell rings again tomorrow I might pull someone’s hair lol. I’m just playing, but it really is a bad idea for kids roaming around ringing doorbells. This is not 1972. If that brat rings my doorbell again tomorrow, I will call the police. I feel bad because I warned her that I might pull her hair if they rang my door again. She started crying… Learning opportunity. She found a nice grumpy old man. Others out there will cause harm.”

Robbins tried everything from doubling down further to fake apologies and even claims about being hacked, but none of that made a difference. There are few things more alarming in this world than knowing you live next to someone unhinged, and it’s even less fair to have to deal with as a child.

Robbins’ latest apology attempts to say he was only thinking of her safety, as he threatened to pull her hair and took to social media to remind his followers that he had a loaded gun — so that makes sense.

No amount of apologies has changed the fact that there are very few people on Robbins’ side, even after his latest apology that now says the entire situation happened because he was in a “bad mood.” When we’re in a bad mood, we rewatch One Tree Hill; we don’t startle children, but we digress. He also could have helped her find her cat and then maybe had a chat with her parents, but we’ll digress on that one, too.

The American Meteorological Society took to social media to share that Robbins hasn’t been a member since 2018, despite his website claiming that he is.

AMS thanks those who brought our attention by tweeting us today.



Chris Robbins has not been an AMS member since 2018; however, we want to clarify that we do not condone violence of any kind. We will be looking further into this incident. — American Meteorological Society (@ametsoc) May 1, 2023

The National Weather Association also said that his membership there has been revoked.

NWA Code of Ethics: https://t.co/nktD4NWtEF — National Weather Association (@nwas) May 3, 2023

A thread on Reddit is just ablaze with responses to Robbins’ rant, and some rather witty weather jokes and play-on-words are included.

From jokes about Robbins not being able to predict this storm to people reminding everyone that doorbells are for ringing to announce your presence, people are still astonished by Robbins’ actions, and rightfully so.

To quote a Redditor, many are glad that the NWA is raining on his tirade, and that’s all we have to say about that.