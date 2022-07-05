Neil Gaiman got into an online kerfuffle over electric kettles and swords were drawn

Who knew getting a good cup of tea made could be this controversial? The Sandman Author Neil Gaiman found out that when it comes to boiling water things aren’t as simple as one would think.

The online kerfuffle all started when the American Gods novelist posted to his Twitter account on Saturday. Gaiman tweeted out a screenshot of a New York Times article praising the virtues of electric kettles when it came to heating up boiling water for a cuppa, be it coffee or tea. Gaiman, a UK citizen who grew up in Hampshire and Sussex and now splits residence between the US and the UK was summarily unsurprised by the device’s novelty (electric kettles in the UK are about as common as kitchen sinks). The author wryly commented, “Wait till I tell the New York Times about toasters. Just wait. It’s going to make headlines.”

One would think the small amount of cheek would pass by unnoticed but apparently, Gaiman’s online audience had some entrenched opinion on the matter. (Full disclosure: the author of this article, an American, is a regular electric kettle user and proponent).

One user, @Simply_Rabbi took a particular exception, linking the author to a nearly half-hour(!) YouTube video explaining that US wattages made stovetop boiling and other methods more efficient.

It’s really sad, Neil, how ignorant you are on something like this, and how you’re just passing along that ignorance, because you’re semi-famous, and dumb people listen to famous people. For anyone who’s like to know the truth… https://t.co/klj7THeZhW — ЯΛBBI🇺🇦PΣЯFΣᄃƬΣD (@Simply_Rabbi) July 3, 2022

Gaiman was having none of it, explaining that his kettle that he used in the States was more than adequate for boiling water in a small amount of time but carefully avoiding phrases such as “voltage, schmoltage.”

I have lived in America for 30 years. I have always owned and used an electric kettle. It just took the one I have here less than two minutes to boil half a litre of water. Think carefully: is it possible that perhaps you're mistaken? https://t.co/gwGK4aHgWg — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 4, 2022

Somebody did a thread on Twitter, explaining that the reason the UK’s national electrical grid is so robust (especially compared to the US) is it’s designed/evolved to cope with the nation putting their kettles on at commercial breaks, half time etc. — Zoony’s Dad🗿*Triple Jabbed and Masked Up* (@alphatozulu) July 3, 2022

Many of Gaiman’s UK fans were surprised to find that kettles are not as common in the U.S. as overseas.

I only just recently learned about the American nonexistence of electric kettles and it blew my mind. Maybe even more than this NYT author. But probably not — LEAF ✱ DEBRIEF (@leafdebrief) July 4, 2022

Haha tbf a lot of Americans i know didnt have an electric kettle till I an english person showed them & they realised you can get them in the US. Theyd been boiling it on the stove — Aimee T 🐇👸🏼👩🏼‍🦽 (@Bunnyaimee) July 4, 2022

And of course, there was a significant portion of U.S. kettle users that had been converted by their U.K. friends. Including best-selling author Melissa Marr, who was converted by Gaiman himself.

Confession: I grew up sure that the water for my tea was somehow "better" heated on the stovetop until I was at your house & the convenience of the electric kettle converted me. Yes, it was illogical, but "let me put the kettle on" is the phrase. Electric kettles seemed…wrong. — Melissa Marr (@melissa_marr) July 3, 2022

