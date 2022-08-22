Netflix reveals first images from ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

It’s been three years since Rian Johnson’s cunning and deceitful whodunnit graced our screens. With an ensemble cast spearheaded by James Bond star Daniel Craig, there was no doubt that Knives Out would be a murder-mystery for the ages — and it didn’t disappoint.

Back in March 2021, Netflix paid huge money for the rights to a pair of sequels helmed by Johnson and starring Craig as Blanc. The first, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, has been scheduled for release in late 2022, without so much as an official trailer to entice patient viewers. However, after starving Knives Out followers of any content for months on end, Netflix have unveiled the first images from the Glass Onion set.

Image via Netflix

In the first image, we see the all-new ensemble cast comprising Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista gathered around a long dining table for what appears to be an intervention staged by Daniel Craig’s Detective Blanc.

Craig is the only Knives Out cast member to be reprising his role, but cinematographer Steve Yedlin, editor Bob Ducsay, and composer Nathan Johnson return as part of the crew. As far as we know, Glass Onion is set in Greece, the cradle of Western civilization. Many outfits, particularly those of Odom Jr. and Baitista, reflect the southeastern European culture. Right now, we have no further word on character biographies or even names, besides that of Craig’s Blanc.

Image via Netflix

In the second image, we have Janelle Monáe against the backdrop of a Greek sunset, conversing with Johnson, who seems to be sharing his creative vision as the scene plays out. We get a nice up-close and personal look at a J. L. Fisher dolly, a high-tech tripod from OConnor and a state-of-the-art cinematic camera to boot. It’s always nice to go behind the scenes now and then to appreciate the filmmaking process a little more.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere on Netflix this coming December 23.