Netflix’s latest romantic drama has had the biggest week for a film on the platform in 2022

Romance, fake marriages, and real love are on the menu in one of Netflix’s biggest premieres of the year, Purple Hearts. The romantic drama is winning over audiences worldwide and making us all cry our own tears.

It’s also showing up as a leading contender for Netflix as the film had the biggest week on Netflix in 2022, yes, even bigger than that of the blockbuster smash, The Gray Man. Netflix released data for the time frame of Aug. 1 to Aug. 7, and the film at the number one spot is a tearjerker. Purple Hearts sits with 102,590,000 hours viewed in the time mentioned above and has spent two weeks in the top 10.

With a release date of July 29, the film has spent its entirety in a top spot, and if you’ve seen the movie, that’s not a surprising statistic. The film deals with everything from political views and deployments to falling in love and the ever-familiar idea of chasing your dreams.

Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine star as Cassie and Luke, respectively, and they’re the couple you quickly find yourself rooting for. While their initial interaction is less than stellar, and their motives for marriage aren’t exactly romantic — or legal — it doesn’t take long to figure out that a real connection between them is imminent.

That doesn’t mean it’s a dull or predictable watch, both Luke and Cassie discover much about themselves and one another through the duration of the movie, and their connection is built on authenticity and vulnerability once they’re able to share that with one another.

Galitzine shared the exciting news in an Instagram post.

“ENORMOUS NEWS! Purple Hearts has been viewed for 150 million + hours in just a week, making it the MOST successful @netflix film of the ENTIRE year.This makes me a little emotional to think about. We all all put so much love and hard work into this, filmed hard days on a small budget. This means the world to us so please, keep watching, keep sharing. We love you.”

Carson shared the news as well and was nearly speechless about it. The pair gave a lot of themselves to their characters and the project and have shared a series of images, videos, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the heartwarming story of Luke and Cassie.

You can watch Purple Hearts on Netflix now, and you’ll want to make sure you grab a box of tissues and a bowl of your favorite ice cream.