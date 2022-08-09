Neve Campbell says leaving ’Scream 6’ was about being valued as a woman in entertainment

Neve Campbell is sharing more about her decision to walk away from the Scream franchise, which certainly wasn’t an easy decision.

In a chat with PEOPLE magazine regarding her recent (hilarious) ad with the American Red Cross, Campbell said that leaving Scream was “purely related” to negotiations and a decision she felt strongly about in her heart.

“I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years. As a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued.”

She continued by saying that she believes if things were different, she would have been offered more money for her appearance in the film franchise.

“I honestly don’t believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man — and in my soul, I just couldn’t do that. I couldn’t walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that.”

The Scream franchise wouldn’t exist in the capacity in which it does without Campbell. Sidney Prescott is at the heart of the entire storyline, her “bubble butt boyfriend” Billy was one of the first to don the mask, and she’s connected with everyone touched by the killer in Woodsboro.

Campbell can’t be faulted for feeling she’s worth more than the offer she was given, but it’ll be weird to move forward with Ghostface without her.