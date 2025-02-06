Forgot password
Former Labour Party politician Peter Mandelson attends attends the memorial service for former Chancellor of the Exchequer Alistair Darling at St Margaret's Episcopal Cathedral on December 19, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Labour politician entered politics as a Lothian Regional Councillor in 1982 and represented Edinburgh as a Labour MP from 1987 to 2015. He served as Chancellor of the Exchequer under Gordon Brown from 2007 to 2010 during the 2007-2008 financial crisis. A key figure in the Scottish independence debate, Darling was chairman of the 'Better Together' campaign, advocating to keep Scotland in the Union. He passed away on November 30, 2023, at 70, survived by his wife, Maggie, and their two children, Anna and Calum. (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images)/ Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA on 9/8/04. Epstein is connected with several prominent people including politicians, actors and academics. Epstein was convicted of having sex with an underaged woman. (Photo by Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photos by Euan Cherry/Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images
Category:
News
Politics

New British ambassador to the United States blows his top in foul-mouthed tirade when quizzed about his Jeffrey Epstein links

"The Prince of Darkness" is not impressed by a reporter asking him about his Epstein links.
David James
David James
|

Published: Feb 6, 2025 12:36 pm

Boy oh boy, that Jeffrey Epstein sure did get about. Whether it’s schmoozing with British royalty, flying ex-U.S. Presidents around on his private jet, or hanging out at Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump, the man sure was busy — it’s a miracle he found the time to sexually abuse all those underage girls!

Epstein’s busy schedule and lengthy address book ensured he was frequently hobnobbing with the world’s most influential people, but even he appears to have had a particularly close relationship with one Peter Mandelson, who just landed in Washington DC to begin his new role as the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States. Mandelson was just quizzed about his Epstein links, and his reaction was… “f**k off.” Very diplomatic, Mr. Ambassador!

Mandelson will be a familiar name to British readers. He played a prominent role in Tony Blair’s government and was renowned for his tight media control and messaging, being given the nickname “The Prince of Darkness.” He went on to hold a series of ministerial roles though was forced to resign twice, once after a questionable undeclared loan became public, and again after he was accused of fast-tracking passport applications for the wealthy.

Along the way, he formed a close relationship with Epstein, who affectionately called him “Petie.” In 2009 Mandelson stayed at Epstein’s notorious Manhattan townhouse while the financier was jailed for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Epstein’s correspondence also indicates the pair spent time together in Paris, Mandelson became a “founding citizen” of Ghislaine Maxwell’s TerraMar Project, and Epstein appears to have relied on him as an inside man in British politics.

A 2019 internal report by JPMorgan into the two men’s relationship lays it all out:

“Jeffrey Epstein appears to maintain a particularly close relationship with Prince Andrew the Duke of York and Lord Peter Mandelson, a senior member of the British government.”

Now the Financial Times — an extremely sober British broadsheet — has interviewed Mandelson as he assumes his new ambassadorial post. When asked about his links with Epstein, he first trotted out a boilerplate statement of regret: “I regret ever meeting him or being introduced to him by his partner Ghislaine Maxwell. I regret even more the hurt he caused to many young women” before losing his rag that the journalist would have the temerity to bring it up, saying “I’m not going to go into this. It’s an FT [Financial Times] obsession and frankly you can all f**k off. OK?”

Certainly seems like someone hit a nerve. Then again, perhaps someone with close links to Epstein is exactly who you want working with the Trump administration. In fact, Mandelson was said to have been first introduced to Epstein in 2002 at “an intimate dinner party” in his Manhattan townhouse — with Donald Trump himself sat at the table next to them! So, if Mandelson needs to head to the White House to deal with some diplomatic incident, at least he and Trump can bond over their mutual friendship with the modern era’s most notorious pedophile.

