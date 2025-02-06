New British ambassador to the United States blows his top in foul-mouthed tirade when quizzed about his Jeffrey Epstein links

Boy oh boy, that Jeffrey Epstein sure did get about. Whether it’s schmoozing with British royalty, flying ex-U.S. Presidents around on his private jet, or hanging out at Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump, the man sure was busy — it’s a miracle he found the time to sexually abuse all those underage girls!

Epstein’s busy schedule and lengthy address book ensured he was frequently hobnobbing with the world’s most influential people, but even he appears to have had a particularly close relationship with one Peter Mandelson, who just landed in Washington DC to begin his new role as the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States. Mandelson was just quizzed about his Epstein links, and his reaction was… “f**k off.” Very diplomatic, Mr. Ambassador!

Mandelson will be a familiar name to British readers. He played a prominent role in Tony Blair’s government and was renowned for his tight media control and messaging, being given the nickname “The Prince of Darkness.” He went on to hold a series of ministerial roles though was forced to resign twice, once after a questionable undeclared loan became public, and again after he was accused of fast-tracking passport applications for the wealthy.

Along the way, he formed a close relationship with Epstein, who affectionately called him “Petie.” In 2009 Mandelson stayed at Epstein’s notorious Manhattan townhouse while the financier was jailed for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Epstein’s correspondence also indicates the pair spent time together in Paris, Mandelson became a “founding citizen” of Ghislaine Maxwell’s TerraMar Project, and Epstein appears to have relied on him as an inside man in British politics.

A 2019 internal report by JPMorgan into the two men’s relationship lays it all out:

“Jeffrey Epstein appears to maintain a particularly close relationship with Prince Andrew the Duke of York and Lord Peter Mandelson, a senior member of the British government.”

Now the Financial Times — an extremely sober British broadsheet — has interviewed Mandelson as he assumes his new ambassadorial post. When asked about his links with Epstein, he first trotted out a boilerplate statement of regret: “I regret ever meeting him or being introduced to him by his partner Ghislaine Maxwell. I regret even more the hurt he caused to many young women” before losing his rag that the journalist would have the temerity to bring it up, saying “I’m not going to go into this. It’s an FT [Financial Times] obsession and frankly you can all f**k off. OK?”

Certainly seems like someone hit a nerve. Then again, perhaps someone with close links to Epstein is exactly who you want working with the Trump administration. In fact, Mandelson was said to have been first introduced to Epstein in 2002 at “an intimate dinner party” in his Manhattan townhouse — with Donald Trump himself sat at the table next to them! So, if Mandelson needs to head to the White House to deal with some diplomatic incident, at least he and Trump can bond over their mutual friendship with the modern era’s most notorious pedophile.

