'Fallout' Listing Reveals Potential Start Date for the Amazon Adaptation

According to a new job listing, Amazon’s adaptation of the Fallout game franchise by Bethesda is now in “active development,” with a potential filming start date in June.

Westworld creator Jonathan Nolan has been busy developing a Fallout series for Prime Video for some time now. This new listing, courtesy of Stunt Access, reveals that cameras will start rolling on the nuclear post-apocalyptic landscape of America on June 20.

There’s also a logline on the website, hinting at a futuristic setting for the live-action adaptation, as opposed to the dieselpunk Cold War-era featured in the video games:

The future once envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself after a nuclear war in 2077.

The latest instalment in the mainline Fallout franchise came out in 2015 to positive reviews from critics. As is often the case with this series, the game starts with an all-out nuclear war that destroys civilization and forces the remainder of the people to seek out shelters in nuclear bunkers. In Fallout 4, the protagonist emerges a hundred years after the war from cryogenic sleep, in search of his lost son, and steps foot into a world that hardly resembles the one he left a century ago.

Given the fact that Fallout 4 is the best-selling entry in the series, even while not being the most well-received, Nolan might decide to adopt a few story beats, though seemingly in a story set many years after the alternate Atomic Age reality seen in the games.

At any rate, if this listing is authentic, then Fallout is going into production sooner than previously imagined.