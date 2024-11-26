No cap, people think this football player is James Franco in disguise

You might have logged into social media today and seen James Franco trending. Naturally this probably had you wondering what controversy the actor had fallen into this time, but no, for once trending wasn’t due to his action, instead it was thanks to the NFL.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, the New York Giants claimed Greg Dulcich, former tight end of the Denver Broncos from waivers. This move was blasted onto social media where an image of the athlete began being instantly compared to James Franco’s, specifically his version of Tommy Wiseau from The Disaster Artist. Honestly, there are some similarities, but they don’t really look that much alike.

Still, the image that social media users are comparing is a shot of Dulcich on the field, and we’ll admit, his facial structure does look similar. Enough so that the internet has done its thing and got the actor trending.

It's weird that James Franco changed his name and became a football player https://t.co/5vISXsXx1b — Sean Thurmond (@seanthurmond) November 26, 2024

Nah, that’s James Franco in a scene from the future Greg Dulcich biopic. https://t.co/i9V3PYM0Be pic.twitter.com/q7Fa5HtLPQ — Sports Stuff Hub LCS (@sportsstuffhub) November 26, 2024

Lmao this is why James Franco trending right now https://t.co/wS7m2NYXkm — #LLR 💜🕊 (@1JohnnyB_) November 26, 2024

We wouldn’t blame you if you had forgotten James Franco exists, given the star’s extended absence from Hollywood after being accused of sexual abuse. Back in 2019, the actor was sued by several of his former acting students for sexual exploitation and intimidation. While he has denied the accusations, the lawsuit was settled out of court with a reported $2.2 million payment.

Since then he has only appeared in a few small roles including Hey Joe, The Price of Money, and Karantina, all of which have been released in the past year. According to iMDB, Franco will be appearing in seven different projects that are either in their post-production or current production stages, so expect to see the star a little more in the coming years.

Fortunately for the Giants, Dulcich is not Franco, so his addition to the team should hopefully come with more success on the field, and not the troubles outside of it.

