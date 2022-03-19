Norman Reedus updates fans after his ‘Walking Dead’ set injury

Much to the delight of fans everywhere, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has assured folks that he will be back and better than ever when he returns to filming on Tuesday. This news is obviously great to hear, the scare everyone got a few days ago when Reedus suffered a concussion on set.

The 53-year-old actor, best known for portraying fan favorite Daryl Dixon in the AMC drama, recently shared the update on his recovery via Instagram. In the caption of his post, Reedus informed everyone that he would “be back at work” on Tuesday and how gutted he was to have missed the Fandemic Tour in Atlanta, while also giving his gratitude to the fans for their thoughts after his beloved cat (called Eye in the Dark) just recently passed away. He wrote:

Thank u for the nice thoughts it’s been a week. or two. I was in an accident. but getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me And sorry bout Atlanta event I was looking forward to it. Most of all thank you for the eye in the dark messages I really loved that little cat,

As mentioned before, Reedus has become an established fan favorite on the series ever since the first season of The Walking Dead back in 2010. Because of his popularity as Daryl Dixon, fans of the zombie series have extended their love from all around the world after word broke about his unfortunate accident.

Luckily, Reedus’ recovery progress seems to be going smoothly and fans can expect him back to the screen very shortly as The Walking Dead is set to wrap up its monumental run.