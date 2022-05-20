Obi-Wan Kenobi coming to ‘Fortnite’ ahead of Disney Plus series debut

It’s getting to be that a franchise debut just doesn’t hit right without a Fortnite tie-in, and the upcoming premiere of Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series is definitely not missing out on the opportunity to promote itself to the players of the smash-hit video game. EpicGames and Lucasfilm have joined forces to provide some Obi-Wan-inspired content to the fans.

Kenobi was featured in a brief teaser in the game for the May the 4th Star Wars Day celebrations, but he’ll now be available to players beginning Thursday, May 26 at 8pm ET, when he will be available to purchase as a cosmetic in the Fortnite Item Shop — a day before the series premiere on Disney Plus.

The cosmetic will include Kenobi’s Desert Essentials Back Bling, a backpack filled with all the tools an ex-Jedi desert hermit would need to survive in the wastes of a desert planet (or to sneakily spy on a pair of newly adoptive parents). Players will also be able to pick up Kenobi’s blade pickaxe, a Jedi Interceptor fighter (last seen in Revenge of the Sith) and a message emote. The items can be bought separately or in one Obi-Wan Kenobi Bundle.

Unfortunately, the bundle will not include an item that many fans were hoping for, a combination pickaxe/lightsaber. Fans may have to wait for that to show up in a Star Wars TV series or movie before it becomes available in the game.

We’ve got a good feeling about this. pic.twitter.com/K2gModI4VO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 20, 2022

Players will be able to take part in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup a battle-royale duos tournament this Sunday, May 22, for a chance to get both the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit and the Desert Essentials Back Bling pack six days early.

The tournament begins this Sunday. Obi-Wan Kenobi will debut on Disney Plus May 27.