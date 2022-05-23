‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ director addresses possible flashbacks to the movies

The highly anticipated new Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi will portray Obi-Wan and Darth Vader ten years after Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. This timeline caused many fans to speculate on whether flashbacks between a younger Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan would be part of the series. Director Deborah Chow discussed this possibility in a recent interview, and although she could not officially talk specifics about plot, she hinted at the complex relationship the characters had with each other.

Chow told Comicbook.com that although she would love to talk details, she just cannot until the show is released. She stated: “I can’t get into spoiler territory. I’m sorry. I can’t wait. I know. I can’t wait till the day I can actually talk about this thing, but yes.”

She went on to say that this series will show both Obi-Wan and Darth Vader at a new junction in their lives. She stated:

“I think with both of those characters, we’re really looking at where are they at this point in their lives. You know? And also, for Obi-Wan, having Ewan McGregor come back, he just brings so much soul, he brings so much depth to the character, and he’s at the point in his life that he feels like he’s at the exact right moment to play this character again. With Vader, and with Hayden, obviously, it’s very similar, where you’re bringing back people that played this, and have lived with these roles for so long. So, so much is about having, these are our characters, but they’re at a different point in their lives. So really we were just trying to do justice to where are they? And if that character evolved 10 years later, what would it feel like?”

Fans will have to wait until the series premieres on May 27 to know what exactly the plot will entail.