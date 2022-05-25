Coming off the events of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan had to watch his entire world crash and burn on top of killing his padawan and brother Anakin, the titular Jedi Master of Obi-Wan Kenobi is not exactly in the healthiest headspace. The traumatic aspect of Kenobi’s life is something the Disney Plus series will focus on according to director Deborah Chow, though not at the cost of epic action-packed story beats.

In a chat with RadioTimes, Chow explained what makes Obi-Wan Kenobi so unique compared to the movies of the Skywalker Saga.

“I think the difference with this series as opposed to, you know, maybe some of the films is that, because it’s a limited series, and obviously it’s done for streaming, this is about one character – we’re not trying to tell the story of the whole galaxy. So it’s a more personal story. “For me, when I was approaching a lot of the action – or any of the bigger set pieces – it really had to come out of the character, and it had to feel personal. So that was something I was really aiming to do as much as possible in the series with the action.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Does that mean there won’t be an epic element in terms of scale and what’s at stake? Not exactly, as the filmmaker assures us this is, at the end of the day, a Star Wars story.

“But at the same time, because of the nature of the characters, there’s definitely an epic feel to it, and a scope to it,” she adds. “So it’s a little bit of a mixture of both, of trying to tell a very personal story and sort of an epic landscape.”

In the same interview, Chow teased fans about a lot of lightsaber action, something that was lacking in The Mandalorian when she directed two episodes back in 2019.

After a long and exhausting wait, Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally premiering on Disney Plus in just two days.