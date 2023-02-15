‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star wants to a ‘Star Wars’ heist movie with Han Solo

O’Shea Jackson Jr. has discussed his ideas for a possible Star Wars heist movie alongside fellow Star Wars alum Aldan Ehrenreich, who played Han Solo in the 2018 flop Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The topic came up whilst Jackson was discussing his upcoming movie, Cocaine Bear, a film based on the true story of a bear that ingested a duffel bag full of cocaine. The film stars Jackson and Ehrenreich, who have both played important roles in the Star Wars universe, although their characters have never met.

Whilst discussing the film with Screen Rant, Jackson expressed his interest in returning to the role of Kawlan Roken, a rebel who helped smuggle surviving Jedi through an underground network and out of the clutches of the Empire. The character first appeared in the Disney + series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Image via Disney Plus

Jackson is hopeful that there will be a follow-up to Solo that could bring his character from Kenobi and unite him with Ehrenreich. The actor even has some ideas on what the potential project could be about, suggesting that he’d like to see the characters star in a heist movie in the Star Wars universe.

You know, I’ve been waiting by my phone since Obi-Wan Kenobi wrapped. I’m waiting for that email to pop up, baby. I’ve been trying to figure out timelines, like y’all could [have] Han with Kawlan Roken.

As excited as Jackson appears to be for the idea, it’s unclear whether Disney will be willing to take another chance on a Solo prequel story. The last film didn’t do too well for the company, so Jackson’s idea may, sadly, never see the light of day.

Of course, never say never, there’s always a chance we could see Jackon’s idea come to life in the form of a Disney + limited series.