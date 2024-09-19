‘Oh girl, they did you wrong with that cover’: Florence Pugh’s ‘Vogue’ cover ripped by fans for awkward pose and unflattering dress

Florence Pugh is a talented star, and she deserves every bit of praise she has been getting for her career. She is also gorgeous and stylish (well, most times)! Fans are taking issue with the Don’t Worry Darling star’s debut cover for British Vogue, in which she appears to be posing awkwardly and wearing a black bra and dress by Dolce&Gabbana that many feel is not doing her any favors.

Recommended Videos

The photo for the October 2024 cover was shared on Instagram by the publication and Pugh. The caption shares more about her work: “In the decade since her first film, the Oxford-born ingenue has become a bona fide blockbuster in her own right – with the Hollywood furores to match.” The caption also discusses Pugh’s most recent project, We Live in Time, and gives a glimpse into what fans can expect from the interview, which will be available later this month.

Vogue also offered an explaination for the cover, which shows Pugh with a serious expression as she looks into the camera. “Image shows Florence Pugh standing in a bedroom in front of a wall of closets, with the corner of a bed just visible in the frame. She is wearing a black fitted midi-dress with balloon sleeves and a dramatic scoop neckline that reveals a black bra worn beneath,” the caption states. However, fans really think the photograph has failed their favorite star.

Florence Pugh’s fans think that her Vogue cover is the worst

“Not loving this picture,” a comment reads. Another fan shared similar thoughts, writing, “Love Florence, but this is bad photography.”

These are not isolated comments. Other reactions to the post include, “Oh girl, they did you wrong with that cover,” “What is that stance? I mean, she looks great, but that stance?,” and “I love seeing Florence on the cover, but this photo doesn’t do her justice.”

But some see nothing wrong with the cover or have chosen to look past it to celebrate Pugh. “We need more visibility of women like Florence. Love it (and her)!” a fan wrote. Another person was eager to praise the actress and her impact on the industry. “Gorgeous, and yes indeed, fearless! I love your confidence so much, I strive to have that in every aspect of life,” they shared.

Yes, this may be one of the most awkward poses we have seen from Florence Pugh. Still, it’s the least interesting thing about her interview with Vogue, as her chat with the prestigious publication will give a glimpse into her brilliant mind.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy