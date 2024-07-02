Olympic Women’s Water Polo team sponsor Flavor Flav is putting his money where his mouth is

The Olympics, a multimillion-dollar event, transforms host cities, revitalizes tourism, and produces some of the most spectacular displays of human achievement. While the general population only pays attention to humanity’s strongest athletes every four years, the participants involved train for a lifetime to prove they — and by extension, their country — are the very best.

What most bystanders don’t understand are the rigorous demands – those that extend far beyond the necessary physical prowess – to keep the Olympic dream alive. Olympians rely on sponsorships for travel, lodging, food, and sometimes even day-to-day expenses. Cash doesn’t fall from trees, leaving many athletes work multiple jobs on top of their grueling practice schedules just to survive.

After posting a congratulatory message on Instagram, Olympic Women’s Water Polo team captain Maggie Steffens found an unlikely sponsor to share the load.

Through the praise, Steffens made sure to highlight how hard her crew worked to “keep the dream alive.”

“Many of my teammates aren’t just badass champions, but also teachers, business owners, coaches, physicians assistants, and more. Some may not know this, but most Olympians need a 2nd (or 3rd) job to support chasing the dream (myself included!) and most teams rely on sponsors for travel, accommodations, nutritional support, rent/lodging, and simply affording to live in this day and age. Especially female sports and female athletes. We’ve had companies & amazing individuals support our sport alongside donors, USAWP & USOPC, but we always need more help…”

Help was just around the corner. Legendary Public Enemy hype man, rapper, and reality TV vet Flavor Flav quickly stepped in to fund the women. In the rapper’s own words, “As a girl dad and a supporter of all women’s sports… Imma sponsor the whole team.”

He quickly made good on his word, despite knowing next to nothing about the sport, he made a 5-year commitment to the team. In addition to a cash donation for each team member to use, he’s also a dedicated hype man for these Olympian women.

“They’re out there bustin’ they butts to make the United States look good.” He told CBS. “You aren’t really making money in the Olympics.”

Despite Public Enemy’s numerous awards for musical excellence, the sponsorship has turned out to be one of Flav’s favorite accomplishments. “By sponsoring a water polo team and helping these girls out, this is bigger than me winning a Grammy.”

“Supporting USA Water Polo teams is an honor,” he told USAwaterpolo.org. “I’m excited to bring my energy and voice to this incredible sport. Niche sports often don’t get the spotlight they deserve, but they are packed with incredible talent and heart. Together, we’re going to make some serious waves!

His celebrity shines a spotlight on a hard working, underrepresented team in a little-acknowledged category. The feel-good story reminds us what it’s all about. No one is great on their own, everyone needs a little help, and if you have the means to provide it, then do. As Flav says, “This is how Team USA does it.”

