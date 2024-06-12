Halle Berry shares a video of her trying to take off her top
Via Halle Berry Instagram
Category:
News

‘On Fridays, we strut’: Halle Berry’s Instagram vs. reality moment is leaving fans in fits of giggles

Halle Berry trying to take off her top is one of the most relatable videos on the internet right now!
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 04:40 pm

Halle Berry is one of Hollywood’s most elegant women, so when she dresses up and makes an entrance, you better believe people will take note. Recently, she looked fantastic in a monochromatic outfit as she walked through a lobby. And when you know you look good, why not share it on Instagram, right? Berry captioned the post with, “On Fridays, we strut.” 

Recommended Videos

We don’t need to tell you just how much she slayed. But the actress decided to show fans the downside of sometimes wearing really beautiful but super-fitted clothing, as she posted a follow-up video of herself trying to get her top off. In a hilarious and, let’s face it, pretty relatable video, Berry tries to remove her top with the help of fashion stylist Lindsay Flores. 

There is even one point where she contemplates cutting it off because it looks like there is no getting free from this stylish garment. Berry captioned the post with a simple message: “Bad and Booshy back at it slaving for fashion! @iamlindsayflores.” 

Fans react to Halle Berry’s Instagram vs. reality moment

 The Instagram video shows Berry’s lighter side, and fans love it. The post’s comment section has been filled with messages of support for the actress and praise for her relatability. “I. Feel. So. Seen,” a fan wrote. Another agreed, writing, “I love this. Women can barely function when both are laughing this hard. This made me laugh.”

Fans have also taken the time to share their own stories. “Have you ever been at home and had to do this by yourself? The panic, frustration, and tears that come along … then when you finally get it off, all you can say is thank you,” one comment reads. Another fan shared similar thoughts, writing, “This is the most human thing that relates to all of us I’ve ever seen on social media. I love you hahahah.” 

We can’t help but agree that this is definitely one of the most relatable videos on the internet right now!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article You know Donald Trump’s campaign is aflame when he admits ‘Bitcoin mining may be our last line of defense’
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
You know Donald Trump’s campaign is aflame when he admits ‘Bitcoin mining may be our last line of defense’
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘This breaks my heart’: Middle school boys ring in Pride Month by following and harassing ‘visibly gay person’
Spencie, AKA froggieluvrman on TikTok
Spencie, AKA froggieluvrman on TikTok
Spencie, AKA froggieluvrman on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘This breaks my heart’: Middle school boys ring in Pride Month by following and harassing ‘visibly gay person’
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 12, 2024
Read Article What happened to Biden’s first wife?
Senator-elect Joseph Biden and wife Nelia cut his 30th birthday cake at a party
Senator-elect Joseph Biden and wife Nelia cut his 30th birthday cake at a party
Senator-elect Joseph Biden and wife Nelia cut his 30th birthday cake at a party
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
What happened to Biden’s first wife?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Here’s how Whoopi Goldberg reacted to Ryan Reynolds crashing ‘The View’
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Here’s how Whoopi Goldberg reacted to Ryan Reynolds crashing ‘The View’
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 12, 2024
Read Article A ‘Bridgerton’ breadcrumb we all missed boldly wonders if Lady Whistledown is about to become a Lord
Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) attend a fair together in Bridgerton season 3
Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) attend a fair together in Bridgerton season 3
Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) attend a fair together in Bridgerton season 3
Category: Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
A ‘Bridgerton’ breadcrumb we all missed boldly wonders if Lady Whistledown is about to become a Lord
Charlotte Simmons and others Charlotte Simmons and others Jun 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article You know Donald Trump’s campaign is aflame when he admits ‘Bitcoin mining may be our last line of defense’
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
You know Donald Trump’s campaign is aflame when he admits ‘Bitcoin mining may be our last line of defense’
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘This breaks my heart’: Middle school boys ring in Pride Month by following and harassing ‘visibly gay person’
Spencie, AKA froggieluvrman on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘This breaks my heart’: Middle school boys ring in Pride Month by following and harassing ‘visibly gay person’
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 12, 2024
Read Article What happened to Biden’s first wife?
Senator-elect Joseph Biden and wife Nelia cut his 30th birthday cake at a party
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
What happened to Biden’s first wife?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Here’s how Whoopi Goldberg reacted to Ryan Reynolds crashing ‘The View’
Ryan Reynolds
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Here’s how Whoopi Goldberg reacted to Ryan Reynolds crashing ‘The View’
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 12, 2024
Read Article A ‘Bridgerton’ breadcrumb we all missed boldly wonders if Lady Whistledown is about to become a Lord
Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) attend a fair together in Bridgerton season 3
Category: Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
A ‘Bridgerton’ breadcrumb we all missed boldly wonders if Lady Whistledown is about to become a Lord
Charlotte Simmons and others Charlotte Simmons and others Jun 12, 2024
Author
Cailyn Cox
When Cailyn was a kid, you could often find her writing stories, but now she’s turned that childhood passion into a career. She has ten years of experience focusing on entertainment-related content and is thrilled to be a contributor for the WGTC team. Of course, work-life balance is essential, so when she’s not behind her laptop, you can find her watching true crime, enjoying the short summer, and drinking overpriced coffees.