‘On Fridays, we strut’: Halle Berry’s Instagram vs. reality moment is leaving fans in fits of giggles

Halle Berry is one of Hollywood’s most elegant women, so when she dresses up and makes an entrance, you better believe people will take note. Recently, she looked fantastic in a monochromatic outfit as she walked through a lobby. And when you know you look good, why not share it on Instagram, right? Berry captioned the post with, “On Fridays, we strut.”

We don’t need to tell you just how much she slayed. But the actress decided to show fans the downside of sometimes wearing really beautiful but super-fitted clothing, as she posted a follow-up video of herself trying to get her top off. In a hilarious and, let’s face it, pretty relatable video, Berry tries to remove her top with the help of fashion stylist Lindsay Flores.

There is even one point where she contemplates cutting it off because it looks like there is no getting free from this stylish garment. Berry captioned the post with a simple message: “Bad and Booshy back at it slaving for fashion! @iamlindsayflores.”

Fans react to Halle Berry’s Instagram vs. reality moment

The Instagram video shows Berry’s lighter side, and fans love it. The post’s comment section has been filled with messages of support for the actress and praise for her relatability. “I. Feel. So. Seen,” a fan wrote. Another agreed, writing, “I love this. Women can barely function when both are laughing this hard. This made me laugh.”

Fans have also taken the time to share their own stories. “Have you ever been at home and had to do this by yourself? The panic, frustration, and tears that come along … then when you finally get it off, all you can say is thank you,” one comment reads. Another fan shared similar thoughts, writing, “This is the most human thing that relates to all of us I’ve ever seen on social media. I love you hahahah.”

We can’t help but agree that this is definitely one of the most relatable videos on the internet right now!

