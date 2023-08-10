Disney Plus may have kicked off the streaming world’s most heinous trend in removing exclusive content from the service indefinitely, but that doesn’t mean the Mouse House’s streamer always leads by example when it comes to certified villain moves.

Indeed, with Netflix having brought the hammer down on password sharing not too long ago, it looks like Disney Plus is set to roll out a similar campaign starting in 2024, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger during the company’s earnings call yesterday.

While Iger stated that options will be explored for paying subscribers to share their accounts, he nevertheless identified account sharing as something in need of being addressed, and will be among other tactics that Disney intends to use to drive monetization on Disney Plus.

The move will also follow incoming price increases for the various packages offered by Disney Plus, with its Premium plan set to increase from $10.99 to $13.00 per month starting on Oct. 12. Hulu, meanwhile, will increase from $14.99 to $17.99 on the same day.

Disney isn’t exactly known for its good looks these days, but an announcement like this looks especially dodgy considering how many high-profile theatrical flops the House of Mouse has put out over the past several months.

With The Little Mermaid, Elemental, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and now Haunted Mansion all falling markedly short at the box office, one can’t help but wonder if Disney Plus subscribers are now the ones paying for the studio’s budgeting and marketing mistakes, and with hardly any marketing in sight for Wish – Disney’s next upcoming feature – the plot thickens in all the worst ways.