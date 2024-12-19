Forgot password
One of the original and most iconic ‘Scream’ characters is finally confirmed to return for movie number 7

It wouldn't be a 'Scream' movie without them.
Published: Dec 19, 2024 08:44 am

It’s not a Scream movie without multiple stars returning from previous releases in the franchise, and now it appears that one of the most integral pieces of the series has officially signed back on to reprise their role for the seventh time.

Scream 7 is scheduled to be released in February of 2026. The movie looks to bring back many of the names and faces fans have seen over the years, with a new story and some new cast additions to match. Now, thanks to a report from Variety, it has finally been confirmed that Courteney Cox will be back. Yup, that’s right, Gale Weathers has another battle against Ghostface locked in.

The report has revealed that the actress has now closed a deal to appear in the upcoming sequel, which shouldn’t be any great surprise as she’s shown up in every other movie so far. At this point, it wouldn’t be a Scream movie without her.

Cox’s confirmation adds to the long list of other franchise cast members returning for the seventh movie. That list includes Neve Campbell, who notoriously refused to come back for the sixth installment. Alongside these two will also be Mason Gooding returning to play Chad Meeks-Martin once more.

Newcomers that have been confirmed for the cast so far include Isabel May, Mckenna Grace, Anna Camp, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, and Sam Rechner. While we know all of these stars will show up during the film, right now there are no details on who exactly they will play, but you can bet at least one of them will be involved with the murders.

The Scream franchise couldn’t be in a better spot coming into its seventh iteration, and there are no signs of things slowing down anytime soon. During its time at the box office Scream 6 made $108 million domestically, a record for the franchise. In total all six films so far have made $900 million at the box office globally, and the release of number seven should push this total over the $1 billion milestone.

Scream 7 is set to be directed by Kevin Williams writer of the first film. Guy Busick wrote this installment, his third time working within the franchise after debuting on 2022’s Scream and returning for Scream VI. He’s also known for writing other thriller favorites including Ready or Not and Abigail. Project X Entertainment will produce the film with the help of James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein. 

We’ve still got quite a while to wait before Scream 7 gets to theaters so it is very possible that more of the franchise’s previous cast could be announced as the next additions to this sequel. In the meantime, you can binge through the six Scream films available today on Paramount Plus. 

Scream 7 will be released in theaters in February. 27, 2026, so expect to see more news about the upcoming movie shared as we venture into 2025.

